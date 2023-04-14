🔴 Live: France’s Constitutional Council upholds key elements of Macron's pension reform

HOUR BY HOUR

The French constitutional court on Friday approved the key elements of President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform while rejecting certain parts of the legislation. Pushing the legal age for drawing a full pension from 62 to 64, the legislation is deeply unpopular in France and has triggered months of mass protests. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on France's pension reform. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:35pm: Massive police presence guarding Constitutional Council and Elysee Palace neighbourhood

According to FRANCE 24's Olivia Bizot, reporting from the Constitutional Council building, large numbers of riot police have been guarding the neighbourhood since the early hours on Friday. The presidential Elysee palace is also located nearby.

7:04pm: French PM Borne says 'there is no winner, no loser' after ruling

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Twitter: "The Constitutional Council has ruled...that the reform is in line with our constitution. The text arrives at the end of its democratic process. Tonight there is no winner, no loser."

7:00pm: Labour Minister sets September 1 date for reform's implementation

"The Labour Ministry and the pension system will work hard to make sure this reform is implemented on September 1," French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said on Twitter.

6:50: Right-wing opposition LR leader urges 'political forces' to 'accept' the reform, Socialist leader says 'the fight will take other forms'

Right-wing party Les Republicains leader Eric Ciotti tweeted that "The Constitutional Council has issued its ruling. All political forces must accept it and show respect for our institutions."

Le Conseil Constitutionnel a validé le report de l’âge de départ en retraite à 64 ans.



Je respecte cette décision.



Cette loi doit être désormais appliquée.



Mon communiqué ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Alug2YCzaz — Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) April 14, 2023

Talking to reporters, opposition Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said "the Constitutional Council only ruled on the legality of the law, its approval does not mean that this is a fair law... French people have fought this reform for months, they will be disappointed and the fight will take other forms."

6:40pm: Protesters gather outside Paris City Hall against reform as riot police guard Constitutional Council building

Protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall, holding banners reading "climate of anger" and "no end to the strikes until the reform is pulled "as the Constitutional Council's verdict was announced.

Protesters gathered outside Paris's City Hall after the Constitutional Council decision validating pension reform La foule se rassemble à Paris après la décision du conseil constitutionnel de valider la réforme des retraites. pic.twitter.com/2am166zWNw — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) April 14, 2023

Police are expecting up to 10,000 people to gather again in Paris on Friday night, raising fears of the vandalism and clashes that have marred recent rallies.

The Constitutional Council, a short walk from the Louvre museum in the centre of the French capital, has been protected with barriers, and dozens of riot police are on guard nearby.

6:35pm: Opposition leaders say 'fight continues'

Far-left France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Twitter, "the Constitutional Council decision shows that it is more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people. The fight continues and must gather its forces."

La décision du Conseil constitutionnel montre qu'il est plus attentif aux besoins de la monarchie présidentielle qu'à ceux du peuple souverain. La lutte continue et doit rassembler ses forces. — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) April 14, 2023

Far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party leader Marine Le Pen tweeted that "the constitutional court decision may close the institutional sequence, but the political fate of the pension reform has not been sealed. The people always have the last word, it is the people's right to prepare for the change in power that will be the result of this unnecessary and unjust reform."

Si la décision du Conseil constitutionnel clôt la séquence institutionnelle, le sort politique de la réforme des retraites n’est pas scellé. Le peuple ayant toujours le dernier mot, il lui appartiendra de préparer l’alternance qui reviendra sur cette réforme inutile et injuste. — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 14, 2023

6:21pm: France’s Constitutional Council also rejects opposition request for a referendum

Separately, the Constitutional Council rejected a proposal by the opposition to organise a citizens' referendum on the pension reform.

The opposition has tabled another bid for a referendum, which should be reviewed by the Council in early May.

5:45pm: France's Constitutional Council validates Macron's unpopular pension reform

The banner reform in the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was validated by the Constitutional Council after almost three months of protests opposing the measure.

The court struck out six measures not seen as fundamental to the essence of the reform and threw out a request filed by the left for a referendum on an alternative pension law that would keep the retirement age at 62.

>> Read more: Protests, appeals, referendum: What’s next for France’s pension reform?

(FRANCE 24 with AFP & Reuters)

