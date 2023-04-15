Sung leads by one at LPGA Lotte Championship

Sung Yu-Jin of South Korea reacts after a third round at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii that left her one shot clear of the field

Los Angeles (AFP) – South Korea's Sung Yu-Jin will take a slender one-shot advantage into the final round of the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship in Hawaii after carding a one-under-par 71 on Friday.

Sung, who is only playing in this week's tournament after receiving a sponsor's invite, posted two birdies, a bogey and 15 pars in a solid but unspectacular round at Hoakalei Country Club outside Honolulu.

That was good enough to see Sung hang on to the lead at nine under, one stroke ahead of three players -– Australia's Grace Kim, England's Georgia Hall and Sweden's Linnea Strom –- who all finished the third round tied on eight under.

Hall, who arrived in Hawaii on the back of two consecutive runner-up finishes in the Los Angeles Open and Drive On Championship, missed a chance to join Sung at the top of the leaderboard after rolling a birdie putt on the 18th green just wide.

The Englishwoman, who had lit up the second round with a dazzling six-under-par 66, settled for a one-under-par 71 that leaves her firmly in the hunt for victory on Saturday.

Strong winds on Friday once again made for challenging conditions with none of the top eight women on the leaderboard managing to duck under 70.

Thai rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who led after the first two rounds, struggled in the wind and finished with a one-over-par 73, which dropped her to seven under, two off the lead alongside Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Americans Christina Kim and Lauren Hartlage.

The day's biggest move came from Bailey Tardy, who bounced back from her disastrous five-over-par 77 on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 that vaulted her back into contention.

Tardy played flawlessly to make seven birdies and no bogeys and believes her performance in difficult conditions augurs well for the final round.

"I'm pretty confident," Tardy said. "Just being able to play well in 20-to-30-mile-an-hour winds means I know how to hit golf shots, not just how to hit the perfect shot."

Tardy finished the third round three off the lead on six under, tied for ninth place alongside France's Celine Boutier, Taiwan's Chien Pei-yun, Canada's Brooke Henderson and Liu Siyun of China.

