NBA playoff injury fears for Giannis and Morant while Lakers win

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a bruised lower back in a fall during the first quarter of an NBA playoff game against Miami and was benched for the remainder of the contest

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Los Angeles Lakers surged late to beat Memphis in their NBA playoff opener on Sunday but injuries to Memphis star guard Ja Morant and Milwaukee big man Giannis Antetokounmpo threatened to disrupt two title contenders.

Japan's Rui Hachimura came off the bench to match an NBA record for reserve scoring with 29 points and lead the Lakers in a 128-112 win at Memphis.

LA's closing 30-11 run came mostly with the Grizzlies reeling after Morant fell to the court midway into the fourth quarter onto his already-injured right hand and ran to the locker room.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that x-rays on Morant's right hand were negative.

"He's in some pain," Jenkins said, but as for Morant's status for game two on Wednesday in Memphis, he only added: "Taking it one game at a time."

At Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo fell onto the floor driving to the hoop and suffered a lower back bruise that forced him out of the Bucks' NBA playoff series opener against Miami.

The Greek star went to the locker room, returned to the sideline but was unable to return to the game and was off court for the remainder of the contest, which the Heat led 68-55 at halftime.

Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season, ranking in the NBA's top five in both categories for a Bucks squad that had an NBA-best 58-24 record.

Memphis ranked second in the Western Conference at 51-31 and Morant averaged 26.2 points a game.

The Lakers took a 1-0 lead in their Western Conference best-of-seven opening round series.

Other playoff series openers set for later Sunday include the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets.

At Memphis, Austin Reaves, making his playoff debut, scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers closed with a 30-11 run -- scoring 15 consecutive points in one stretch -- after Memphis opened the final period with an 11-2 run for a 101-98 lead.

Anthony Davis had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Lakers while LeBron James contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and D'Angelo Russell added 19 points and a game-high seven assists.

It was the first time since 1988 the Lakers had four players with 20 or more points in a playoff game.

'A great team win'

"(We were) Just playing hard," Reaves said. "We've got guys who have been in this position, LeBron, AD, big time players. Rui played hard.

"It was all about just closing the game. We were right there the whole game. It was a game of runs. We've got those guys to close games. It was a great team win."

The most critical moment for Memphis came in the fourth quarter when Morant, his right hand already taped after a late-season injury, went high in the air driving to the basket and fell hand to the court on his right hand.

Morant rose from the hardwood, grabbed his sore hand and screamed as he ran to the locker room.

Jaren Jackson led the Grizzlies with 31 points while Desmond Bane added 22 and Morant scored 18 with six rebounds before leaving early.

ESPN reported Sunday that Clippers All-Star guard Paul George was likely to miss the entire Suns series with an sprained right knee.

The Suns are unbeaten in eight games with Kevin Durant in the lineup since obtaining him in a trade deadline deal with Brooklyn.

