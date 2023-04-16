Revolution denied sixth win by late Crew strike

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena was left frustrated by a late goal as his team drew 1-1 at the Columbus Crew

Miami (AFP) – Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution were denied a sixth win in eight games with Sean Zawadzki grabbing an injury time equalizer for the Columbus Crew in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Advertising Read more

Atlanta suffered a similar fate at Toronto with the home side earning a 2-2 draw thanks to a stoppage-time leveller from Brandon Servania.

The MLS late show continued in Charlotte, where visitors Colorado grabbed a 2-2 draw with Michael Barrios' 91st minute goal.

Bruce Arena's Revolution looked well set for three more points after an own goal from Crew defender Milos Degenek in the 58th minute, the Australian defender making a hash of a cross from Dylan Borrero.

But just seven minutes later, Borrero was sent off for a second bookable offense leaving the Revs to hang on with 10 men for the final stages.

In the eight minute of injury time, Lucas Zelarayan floated a cross into the box and Sean Zawadzki met it with a perfect glancing header to leave New England frustrated.

Atlanta, without their Argentine World Cup winner Thiago Almada due to injury, took a fourth-minute lead through a Giorgos Giakoumakis angled header from a Brooks Lennon corner.

A solo goal from Richie Laryea brought Toronto level, the Canada right-back bursting forward before unleashing a fierce drive.

But Atlanta restored its advantage in the 76th minute with Machop Choi's header, his first goal in MLS, only for Toronto to equalize at the death through Servania's left-foot drive.

Max Alves put Colorado ahead at Charlotte from close range before a well-placed, side-footed effort from Kerwin Vargas brought the home side on to level terms.

A back post header from Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak put the North Carolina team 2-1 up but the victory was snatched from them when 'keeper George Marks rushed off his line and was caught out with Michael Barrios tapping into the unguarded goal.

The theme of week eight in MLS continued with Omir Fernandez heading in an 89th-minute equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with Houston.

Wayne Rooney's D.C. United picked up a second win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory at Montreal with Lewis O'Brien, on loan from Nottingham Forest, sliding the ball in after Mateusz Klich had struck the post.

New York City beat Nashville 2-1 at Citi Field while Orlando City enjoyed a 2-1 win at Minnesota United.

© 2023 AFP