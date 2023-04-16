Rins rules in Austin after Bagnaia blunder

Alex Rins the lone star of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas

Austin (AFP) – Alex Rins won Sunday's attritional Grand Prix of the Americas following a blunder from Ducati's MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Rins capitalised on a fall from leader and pole-sitter Bagnaia to claim the third leg of the season and end Honda's long winless run.

Luca Marini (Ducati-VR46) took second with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) in third.

Bagnaia won Saturday's sprint but left the showpiece race in Austin pointless as Marco Bezzecchi who finished sixth extended his lead at the top of the rider's standings.

Rins, a winner for Suzuki at the circuit in 2019, was gifted the lead before the halfway stage of the 20-lap race when Bagnaia's bike hit the Texan tarmac.

Second to Bagnaia in the sprint 24 hours earlier Rins controlled the race perfectly from that moment on for his sixth win in motorcycling's premier class.

"I was trying to push 'Percco' (Bagnaia), in the chicanes pushing so much, so I'm very happy, and so proud of the team," said Rins, beaming from beneath a traditional Texan cowboy hat.

Marini crossed the line almost three and a half seconds back for his best result in MotoGP.

"I was careful at the beginning, I didn't want to make a mistake," he said,

"I had good pace. After Pecco's crash I tried to overtake Fabio and catch Alex, but he was so strong and Honda had the best bike, they were impossible to beat but I'm really satisfied with my result."

Bezzechi, who won the main event in Argentina, takes an 11 point lead over Bagnaia to the fourth race of the season in Spain at the end of the month.

Rins moves up to third, six points behind Bagnaia for whom this blunder followed the one he made when nailed on for second in Argentina.

"I don't understand, I'm so disappointed and quite nervous as it wasn't my fault," said a dejected Bagnaia, who was within one point of Bezzechi in the rider's standings going into the race.

Bagnaia was far from the only faller, with Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro crashing in the opening lap as only 13 riders completed the race.

© 2023 AFP