Mahomes ankle sore but vows to be ready for NFL champ Chiefs

New York (AFP) – Patrick Mahomes, who guided the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in February, says his high right ankle sprain isn't fully healed but vows to be ready when needed.

The 27-year-old quarterback who has led the Chiefs to two NFL crowns in four seasons said Monday as the club began off-season training that he has been regaining quickness over time.

"It has been more about just kind of managing it, getting the mobility back the best I possibly can," said Mahomes.

"I wouldn't say I'm 100% but I've had no... limitations. It's just when you go through the grind of a week of training and you're trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time you want to make sure you're still building, you might be a little sore on the weekends.

"We've done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now I'm throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations.

"Running and cutting there will still be a little limitations going the next few weeks but I'm happy with where I'm at. We will keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot for the beginning of the season."

Two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Mahomes suffered the injury in a playoff victory over Jacksonville and aggravated it in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia, but rallied the Chiefs for a 38-35 victory and took a second Super Bowl MVP award after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Mahomes had to deal with lingering issues after past foot surgery but hopes to escape such woes this time.

"I feel like the foot was way more serious than the ankle has been," Mahomes said. "The foot, with having the surgery and having that cast on, really cut my mobility down a lot. So, I really had to work through that into the season that next year.

"With the ankle, I feel like we've improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton. The swelling went down, finally, and I don't have that soreness as much.

"With the improvements that we're making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp it won't even be any question at all."

Mahomes happy for Hurts

Mahomes, whose 10-year deal for $450 million signed with Kansas City in 2020 remains the NFL's largest in total payout, lost out on the tag as NFL's highest-paid player on average annual value to Monday's five-year deal worth $255 million agreed upon by Philadelphia with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"He deserves it," Mahomes said. "He's someone that plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way.

It's another milestone for NFL black quarterbacks and a sign that bigger deals remain for other star signal callers.

"Obviously it's great for the quarterback position, the black quarterbacks that are coming up behind us, them getting their deals," Mahomes said.

"It's really cool to see because now there's not hesitation on guys to get these deals even if they have to utilize running to get stuff happening. They have such big impacts on the game and they're getting the money they deserve.

"I'm glad to see the guys who are getting it done the right way are getting the job security they deserve."

