Vela strikes twice as LAFC beat Galaxy in MLS derby thriller

Los Angeles (AFP) – Mexican Carlos Vela scored twice as MLS champions Los Angeles FC beat local rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 in their 'El Trafico' derby on Sunday.

Vela had put LAFC ahead with a beautiful 21st-minute strike before Tyler Boyd leveled for the Galaxy.

Vela restored the advantage from the penalty spot and then turned provider in the 70th minute with his corner headed in by Ryan Hollingshead to make it 3-1.

The Galaxy reduced the deficit through Marco Delgado six minutes from the end and the home side piled on the pressure on the final stages but Steve Cherundolo's champions held on for their first away win in the derby.

There was an air of crisis around the Galaxy heading into the first meeting of the two teams this season with a poor start to the season causing discontent among their fans.

There was a reminder of those protests when an airplane flew over the Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park venue with a banner calling for the resignations of club president Chris Klein and technical director Jovan Kirovski.

But despite the defeat, the spirited display from the Galaxy heartened coach Greg Vanney.

"I've never been more sure with this group's ability to do something special this season than today," he said after the game.

"We punished ourselves today. Unfortunate against a very good team that has momentum in their favor."

If there was any need for a reminder of former Real Sociedad forward Vela's class, the 34-year-old provided it in the 22nd minute when the ball fell to him on the right of the box and he curled a perfect left-foot shot past the diving Jonathan Klinsmann.

It was a goal against the run of play after the Galaxy, inspired by the inventive play of Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, had looked the more dangerous.

Boosted by the goal, the visitors pushed for a second and Klinsmann, the son of former German international and US coach Juergen, was forced into a fine save to keep out a deflected shot from Jose Cifuentes.

Four minutes before the break, the home spirits were lifted when Boyd brought the Galaxy level with a thundering drive into the top corner from outside the area.

Vela restored the lead for LAFC, though, when he converted from the spot in the 68th minute after Sega Coulibaly clumsily fouled Cifuentes.

Two minutes later, it was 3-1 when more poor Galaxy defending allowed Hollingshead to rise and nod in Vela's outswinging corner.

The impressive Puig hit the post with a sweet drive and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez should have brought the Galaxy back into the game but fired over from a central position.

The Mexican made amends by setting up Delgado for his low drive which gave late hope to the five-time MLS champions -- hope that proved forlorn.

The third-straight 'Trafico' win moves unbeaten LAFC into second place in the Western Conference, a point behind debutants St. Louis City, who stunned Cincinnati 5-1 on Saturday but who have played a game more.

