Gunman wounds two near Jewish site in east Jerusalem: police

Israeli security forces inspect a vehicle following a shooting attack in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in annexed east Jerusalem

Jerusalem (AFP) – A suspected Palestinian gunman wounded two men near a Jewish site in annexed east Jerusalem on Tuesday, Israeli authorities said, with security forces conducting a manhunt for the perpetrator.

The shooting came days before the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which has seen deadly attacks and clashes in Israel, annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police announced a suspected "shooting terror attack" in the Sheikh Jarrah sector of east Jerusalem targeting two motorists, who according to medics were rushed to hospital.

"Police and Border Police officers are at the scene conducting searches for the suspect who fled the scene," the police said in a statement.

Israeli security forces closed off streets in the neighbourhood, where an AFP journalist saw officers entering a Palestinian home, with a drone and helicopter as well as police dogs aiding the search.

Officers enforcing the shutdown prevented cars and people from moving in the centre of the neighbourhood, as heavily armed forces combed the area.

Police announced they had found the perpetrator's gun near the scene of the attack, which took place near the tomb of Simeon the Just -- Shimon Hatzadik in Hebrew -- a site frequented by religious Jews.

The weapon was identified as a Carlo makeshift submachine gun, which Palestinians manufacture in the West Bank.

Hadassah hospital said they received a 48-year-old gunshot victim in moderate condition, and Shaare Zedek medical centre said it was treating a man in his 50s, also moderately wounded.

Sheikh Jarrah was the focal point of protests against the eviction of Palestinian residents by Israeli settler organisations in the build up to and during the May 2021 war between Israel and Gaza militants.

The attack took place a day after a Palestinian woman stabbed and moderately wounded an Israeli man at the Gush Etzion junction in the southern occupied West Bank.

The woman was shot by security forces and taken to hospital in moderate condition.

The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 96 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.

© 2023 AFP