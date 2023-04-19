World Cup blow as Wallaby Swinton banned for seven weeks

Australia's Lachlan Swinton has been banned from Super Rugby for seven weeks

Sydney (AFP) – Wallabies backrower Lachlan Swinton was banned for seven weeks Wednesday for a dangerous tackle, ruling him out of the rest of the regular Super Rugby Pacific season and dealing his World Cup hopes a blow.

The NSW Waratahs' flanker was suspended by governing body SANZAAR for his hit on Jake Strachan in Saturday's victory over Western Force which went unpenalised during the game.

"A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously," a hearing ruled.

"Swinton has been suspended for seven weeks, up to and including June 3."

The Waratahs, ninth on the 12-team ladder, will need to make the finals series for Swinton to play in the competition again.

It is a major setback for his hopes of playing at the World Cup in France in September-October.

Swinton was called into the Wallabies squad Sunday after a raft of injuries to other players and is currently on new coach Eddie Jones' first training camp since the former England boss took over.

The 26-year-old Swinton, who has been capped by Australia four times, last played for the Wallabies in 2021, missing the majority of last season with a shoulder nerve injury.

