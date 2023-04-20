Birthday boy Zverev knocked out in Munich

Germany's Alexander Zverev lost in straight sets in the last 16 of the Munich ATP tournament

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Alexander Zverev was dumped out in the last 16 of the ATP tournament in Munich, suffering a straight sets defeat to Christopher O'Connell on Thursday.

Competing on home soil, Zverev lost 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to the Australian, who is ranked 82nd in the world.

O'Connell converted his first match point just short of the two-hour mark to make it through to the last eight.

Zverev took the court on his 26th birthday, a day later than planned after rain postponed the last 16 clash from Wednesday.

In cold temperatures, the 16th-ranked Zverev took time to warm up, losing serve early in the first set.

A strong home support cheering on helped the Hamburg native fight back to force a tiebreak, but he made a number of errors close to the net as he fell behind.

Zverev broke back late in the second to level at 4-4, but lost the following two games to lose the set and the match.

Top seed Holger Rune eliminated Yannick Hanfmann also in straight sets earlier on Thursday.

Rune, up to a career-high ranking of seventh after reaching the Monte Carlo final last week, shrugged off the cold weather as he advanced 6-3, 6-4.

"I'm from Denmark," the 19-year-old said.

"At the beginning of the season there are always days like this and sometimes it's even worse."

