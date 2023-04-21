Chris Evans 'Ghosted' by CIA agent Ana de Armas in Apple romantic comedy

New York (AFP) – Though he is best known as a superhero, Chris Evans has taken on the sidekick part in the upcoming movie "Ghosted," playing a boyfriend unwittingly pulled into the adventures of his CIA agent girlfriend, portrayed by Ana de Armas.

For De Armas, the reversal of traditional gender norms in the film, which comes out on Apple+ Friday, is "just cool."

"It is important because there's this... expectation of like, always the man is the one who carry an action film," the 34-year-old told AFP at the movie's premiere Tuesday evening in New York.

But in this action film-romantic comedy mashup, directed by Dexter Fletcher, it's not only the men who can be "badass," according to De Armas.

In the film, Evans' slightly awkward Cole feels put out and confused when he's met with radio silence -- or "ghosted" -- after his successful first date with the mysterious Sadie. But he soon learns it's not personal -- she's just too busy being a CIA agent to fall in love.

"It's nice to play a damsel in distress," Evans said.

"It's nice to be someone who needs to be saved," added the actor, who has spent the last decade donning the Captain America suit as a member of the Marvel Universe's Avengers.

"Ghosted," which is complete with action movie staples such as shootout scenes and other stunts, also features Adrien Brody in the villain role.

This is not the first action film for Cuban De Armas, who starred alongside in the 2021 James Bond thriller "No Time to Die" and is set to appear in the 2024 John Wick film "Ballerina."

She was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 film "Blonde."

