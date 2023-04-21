Costa Rica police protest reduction in days off for crime crackdown

Police officers in Costa Rica protested against a government decision to reduce off-duty hours during a special operation against organized crime

San José (AFP) – Police officers in Costa Rica held protests on Thursday against a government decision to reduce off-duty hours during a special operation against organized crime.

Groups of off-duty officers blocked streets in several cities, including the capital San Jose, while dozens held a demonstration outside the home of President Rodrigo Chaves.

Chaves announced last Wednesday plans to create 700 new police positions and change the schedules of current officers.

The government aims to have 9,500 officers on the streets at all times for six months while the special operation against organized crime is carried out.

Police officers used to enjoy six days of rest for every six days at work but now must work six and rest four.

"We are fighting for our rights," one officer told local media, demonstrating in front of Chaves' house. "It's a very stressful job."

Minister of Public Security Jorge Torres appealed to protesters for understanding, calling the measure "temporary" and "exceptional."

At least 100 people were arrested across Costa Rica on Thursday in the first 24 hours of the special operation, authorities said.

Seven of those were fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants. Another 87 are suspected of committing crimes against people and property, or involving weapons and drugs, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

"This operation will continue indefinitely 24 hours a day," said Raul Rivera, deputy director general of Costa Rica's Public Force law enforcement agency.

Last year Costa Rica registered a record number of 656 homicides, increasing the rate of violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants to 12.6, up from 11.4 in 2021, according to the Judicial Investigations Organization (OIJ).

Of those deaths, 63 percent were connected to organized crime.

So far this year, 261 homicides have been recorded, according to the OIJ.

