England women's captain Williamson to miss World Cup

London (AFP) – England captain Leah Williamson will miss the women's World Cup later this year after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for Arsenal, her club have announced on Friday.

Williamson limped off early in the Gunners 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that Leah Williamson suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Leah will now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course."

Williamson led the Lionesses to winning their first major tournament at Euro 2022 on home soil last year.

"We're with you every step of the way," the Lionesses Twitter feed posted in response to the news.

The loss of the defender is a major blow to England's chances of backing up that success by lifting the women's World Cup for the first time in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarina Wiegman will also be without Arsenal forward Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at Euro 2022, for the World Cup after she too suffered an ACL injury rupture back in November.

England kick off their campaign against Haiti on July 22 before facing Denmark and China in Group D.

