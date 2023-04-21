Neuville leads sombre Rally Croatia flying Breen's colours

Sombre day: Thierry Neuville racing on the opening stage in Croatia in a Hyundai in Irish- flag livery to commemorate former team-mate Craig Breen

Zagreb (AFP) – Thierry Neuville seized control on the first day of a sombre Rally Croatia which is taking place in the aftermath of fellow racer Craig Breen's death.

Advertising Read more

Neuville was racing in a Hyundai painted in the colours of the Irish flag in memory of team-mate Breen who was killed last week practising in Croatia.

"The car looks amazing. The team did an amazing job to make it look like this at such short notice," said the second Hyundai driver Esapekka Lappi after driving in the ceremonial opening on Thursday.

"I was shaking at the finish line, and not because I pushed hard. Every one of us takes it in different ways and for me it's tough."

Breen's death dominated the thoughts of drivers ahead of the start.

"It will be really difficult," said reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera.

"I am doing just fine at the moment but I think the most important thing is that everybody is here to drive for Craig. That's the goal for the weekend."

Sebastien Ogier, who had taken two of the first three rallies of the season, opened Friday by taking the first stage by 2.6sec from Neuville.

But 12km into the second stage Ogier had to stop to change a wheel on his Toyota and lost 1min 30sec to stage winner Neuville.

"I avoided the cuts as much as I could but it was just the compression that made the puncture. What can I do?" said Ogier after the stage.

The Frenchman, who has won eight world rally titles, bounced back to take the next three stages, but while Neuville did not win again the Belgian finished in the top five in every stage.

"It was a bit better at the end of the day and I am really happy that we had a bit more fun in the car this afternoon," he said.

"Hopefully we can finish in first place at the end. That would be a great achievement for the team and for us. We have done a decent job, but it hasn't been easy at all."

Neuville ended the day 5.7sec ahead of Welshman Elfyn Evans, who won the eighth and final stage in his Toyota.

"We kept building and building and it's been okay. It's not an easy rally and there's a long way to go. It's going to be an interesting fight," said Evans, whose result will not count in the constructors championship after Toyota decided to forego the points for their third driver because rivals Hyundai only have two cars.

Ott Tanak was third for Ford, exactly 30 seconds behind Neuville. Lappi was fourth at 33.4 sec.

Ogier was fifth but 1:23.7 off the lead after losing more time on the final stage with another puncture.

"On three tyres, it was not so great. I had a puncture," he said.

© 2023 AFP