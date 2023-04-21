The packed football calendar makes no sense - Ancelotti

"Something has to change, there are too many games," says Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid (Spain) (AFP) – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti complained about the packed football calendar on Friday and insisted something has to change to protect the players.

Advertising Read more

Madrid beat Chelsea this week to reach the Champions League semi-finals and they will play the first leg three days after competing against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final.

"The calendar is a calendar that we have said many times, objectively makes no sense," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"It's too packed, there are too many games. La Liga are thinking about themselves, the (Spanish football) federation are thinking about themselves, UEFA are thinking about themselves, FIFA are thinking about themselves, and they don't consider the players.

"It's not a good path for football, something has to change, there are too many games."

Despite the proximity of the cup final, on May 6 and Man City's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9, Ancelotti said he would not be forced to rotate his team between the matches.

"I think (I can use the same players), what has to change is the routine we have after games," added the Italian.

"I am not worried about this."

Benzema fit

Madrid host Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga, looking to reduce Barcelona's lead at the top of the table to eight points before they host Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Ancelotti confirmed striker Karim Benzema was fit to play, despite the French forward taking a knock against Chelsea on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Benzema was substituted and did not seem happy to be removed, but Ancelotti said he had explained to the 35-year-old that sometimes he needed to be rested.

"It makes no sense for him to play if the game's over and he's got a small problem, I took him off," said Ancelotti.

"I spoke to him about it and he understood completely."

© 2023 AFP