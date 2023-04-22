England overwhelm Ireland to maintain Women's Six Nations Grand Slam bid

London (AFP) – England remained on course for a looming Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France with a 48-0 win over Ireland on Saturday.

The Six Nations champions ran in eight tries in Cork as they enjoyed yet another lopsided victory in this season's edition.

But with Ireland, who only recently handed out professional contracts to the members of their 15-a-side squad, having already been well beaten by Wales (31-5), France (53-3) and Italy (24-7) this Six Nations, fears had been expressed before the England march they could be on the receiving end of a 100-point rout.

In that context they did well to become the first team this tournament to keep England below 50 points, especially as the visitors had secured a bonus-point before half-time at Musgrave Park thanks to scores from Sarah Beckett, Tatyana Heard, Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer and Morwena Talling.

Ireland, however, defended gamely in the second half and it was not until nine minutes before the finish that Amber Reed went over from close range.

England No. 8 Alex Matthews added two late tries as persistent England pressure finally took its toll on Ireland in the closing stages.

"It feels bittersweet because we're very frustrated how we went about it," England scrum-half Natasha Hunt told the BBC.

"Our breakdown was a mess today and made my job really difficult."

Yet for all that England were not at their best, this was still their fourth maximum five-point this Six Nations as they recorded a 23rd successive win in the tournament.

England's latest win came at a cost, however, with captain Packer and prop Hannah Botterman limping off injured in the first half.

Now only France -- who face Wales in Grenoble on Sunday -- can prevent the Rugby World Cup runners-up from clinching a fifth consecutive Six Nations title, with a crowd of more than 50,000 expected at Twickenham next weekend.

In Saturday's other match, Scotland won for the first time this Six Nations as they ended a 12-match losing streak against all opponents with a 29-21 victory over Italy in Edinburgh.

Scotland were in command at 24-7 thanks to two tries from Leah Bartlett before Italy closed the gap to just three points through Sara Tounesi and Vittoria Vecchini.

But Lana Skeldon's try from a rolling maul sealed a much-needed win for the Scots.

