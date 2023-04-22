Sabalenka makes third straight Stuttgart final

Aryna Sabalenka is through to her third successive Stuttgart final
Berlin (AFP) – Aryna Sabalenka made the WTA Stuttgart final for the third consecutive year after defeating Anastasia Potapova in straight sets on Saturday.

The Australian Open champion dominated her opponent, winning 6-1, 6-2 to keep herself on course for a third title this year.

Despite making her third final in a row, Sabalenka is yet to win the title in Stuttgart. She lost to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and Iga Swiatek last year.

The world number two will take on either top-ranked Swiatek or third seed Ons Jabeur in Sunday's final.

