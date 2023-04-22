Wrexham follow Hollywood script to reach the Football League

Star struck: Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) watch Wrexham promoted to the English Football League

Wrexham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney cried tears of joy as they watched Wrexham, who the duo bought in 2020, reach the English Football League for the first time in 15 years on Saturday.

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined in their box at the Racecourse Ground by fellow actor Paul Rudd to watch a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood that secured the Welsh side's passage to the fourth-tier of the English football pyramid.

"I think we can hear what it feels to the town. It's a moment of catharsis for them and celebration. For us to be welcomed into their community and be welcomed to this experience, has been the honour of my life," said McElhenney, most famous for his role in comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia".

Wrexham have garnered global appeal since "Deadpool" star Reynolds and McElhenney took control from a supporters trust with an initial £2 million ($2.5 million) investment.

A documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" has captured the highs and lows of the team and their celebrity owners.

But a huge investment in transfer fees and player wages for non-league level now has its reward.

"I am not sure I can process what happened tonight. I am still little speechless," said Reynolds.

"People said at the beginning 'why Wrexham?'. This is exactly why Wrexham. This happening, right now, is why."

Boreham Wood threatened to spoil the party in front of 10,000 expectant home fans when they opened the scoring inside the first minute through Lee Ndlovu.

The tension was eased when Elliot Lee headed in 15 minutes later to spark the first high-fives of celebration between the co-owners in the stands.

Paul Mullin was one of those lured down the divisions by the riches on offer at Wrexham and the former Everton and Liverpool youth player has proved worth every penny in the promotion race.

Mullin smashed home two brilliant strikes in the second half to take his tally for the season to 45 as Wrexham opened up an unassailable four-point lead over Notts County at the top of the National League table with only one game remaining.

"I would like to say Paul Mullin is one of the greatest footballer players in the world," added McElhenney.

Wrexham boast a proud history as the third-oldest professional football club in the world, with past glories including a FA Cup win over Arsenal and a European Cup Winners' Cup triumph against Porto.

But they had fallen on hard times as financial problems saw an 87-year stay in the Football League come to an end in 2008.

Now they are back in circumstances a Hollywood script writer would struggle to match.

Before lining up in League Two next season, glamour friendlies against Manchester United and Chelsea await in the United States thanks to the club's new-found American following.

Supporters closer to home got their moment in the sun as they spilled onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate amid plumes of red smoke billowing from flares.

