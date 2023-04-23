Alcaraz claims back-to-back Barcelona titles

Barcelona (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Sunday to claim a second successive Barcelona title and hammer home his status as likely successor to Rafael Nadal as French Open champion.

The 19-year-old world number two won 6-3, 6-4 to bag his third trophy of 2023, after winning in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, and the ninth of his career.

With 14-time French Open champion Nadal sidelined since January with a hip injury and world number one and two-time Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic struggling with an elbow problem, Alcaraz reinforced his credentials as a major contender to add the clay-court Grand Slam title to the US Open he captured last year.

On Sunday, his only blip was dropping serve in the third game of the match.

From that point on, Alcaraz powered to a 79-minute triumph against the world number five, his fourth win in four meetings with the Greek.

Tsitsipas has now lost three finals in Barcelona after losing to Nadal in 2018 and 2021.

"It is incredible," Alcaraz said. "To feel this energy and lift the trophy in Barcelona in front of my family and friends, and most members of my team are here as well.

"Playing this level and to lift the trophy in front of them is a good feeling for me."

After Tsitsipas broke for a 2-1 lead, Alcaraz won five of the next six games to take charge.

His flamboyant shotmaking delighted his home crowd before a solitary break in the fifth game of the second set proved decisive.

"Me and my team were talking before the match about staying relaxed," said Alcaraz who raced to the title without dropping a set.

"To want to play the tough moments, staying relaxed is the most important part for me. To forget the mistakes, everything and be myself on court. Not to think about all the people watching, but just me, the court, the racquet and the final."

Alcaraz now heads to the Madrid Masters where he is also defending champion.

© 2023 AFP