Smith already planning British Open defence

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Cameron Smith is already thinking about his defence of the British Open in July, believing he just needs "a little flick of the switch" to get back to winning ways.

The Australian won at St Andrews last year after a sizzling final round 64 saw him overtake favourite Rory McIlroy, before stunning the golf world weeks later by defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

While the US PGA Tour banned LIV players and a legal fight is set for a 2024 trial, major tournaments have allowed those who qualify to compete.

That includes Smith, who hit a final round 66 to finish an encouraging tied third behind winner Talor Gooch at the inaugural LIV event in Australia on Sunday.

"I've already thought about it, I promise you," he said of his Open defence at Royal Liverpool.

"We're playing a lot of golf, which is nice. I guess that tournament readiness feels like it's really there.

"It's just a little flick of the switch and everything is back in line, and it was how it was last year."

Smith has won just one LIV event, in Chicago last September, since jumping ship from the PGA Tour and finished a distant 34th at the Masters this month.

But the 29-year-old said he was feeling good about his game and was particularly buoyed by how he handled the pressure of being the face of this week's event in Adelaide.

"It was a big week to get through with lots of commitments and the fans. It's so cool to have those people behind you, but it's also really draining, as well," he said.

"I think I did a really good job of actually just playing golf with all the outside noise. There was a lot of good on the golf course."

