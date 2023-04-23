Struggling Rune saves four match points to win second straight Munich title

Berlin (AFP) – Holger Rune shrugged off injury and saved four match points in a dramatic third set fightback to defeat Botic van de Zandschulp and claim a second straight ATP Munich title on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Rune prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) in a rematch of last year's decider in Munich which he won when Van de Zandschulp retired with chest pains when leading in the opening set.

Top seeded Rune took the first set comfortably but was blown away in the second.

World number seven Rune, 19, then began to struggle with a right shoulder problem and needed a medical time-out at 3-1 down in the decider before Van de Zandschulp raced to a 5-2, 40/15 lead.

However, Rune fought back, saving two match points to make it 5-3, then two more to force the tie-break despite twisting his ankle.

He then went on to dominate the tie-break to claim his fourth tour-level title.

© 2023 AFP