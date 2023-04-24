Australia's NRL planning season-openers in Las Vegas: reports

Australia's National Rugby League is reportedly looking to start the season in Las Vegas

Sydney (AFP) – Australia's National Rugby League is planning a double-header in Las Vegas to launch its 2024 season, alongside a boxing world-title bout and UFC, reports said Monday.

The NRL has long wanted to stage games in the United States for the first time as a way to grow the sport outside Australia, where it is already hugely popular.

League bosses will travel to the United States in the next fortnight for planning, NewsCorp Australia newspapers said, with broadcasters already approached about securing rights for "the ultimate sporting weekend".

Four yet-to-be-determined clubs would head to Las Vegas a week before the games to launch a marketing blitz, as the NRL tries to crack the lucrative US market.

Promoters would also be approached about a boxing bout, possibly featuring an Australian, in the city on the same weekend. They also hope to get Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White interested.

The NRL had no immediate comment but several clubs told the newspapers they were excited by the prospect.

"That's awesome -– absolutely brilliant," said Manly Sea Eagles owner Scott Penn.

"There's 350 million Americans who love the gladiatorial nature of NFL (American Football).

"They'll love the NRL as well. It's going to be an entertainment showcase."

Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Tripp said he too was keen.

"Provided everything lined up, of course we would be interested," he said.

"The game should be showcased on a big stage in the US and we would love to be part of it."

