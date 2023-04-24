Defending champion Jabeur to miss Madrid Open

Madrid (AFP) – Tunisian Ons Jabeur will not defend her title at the WTA Madrid Open after withdrawing Monday with a calf injury.

"Further to many medical exams done, it shows that I have a small tear in my calf and I will need more time to recover," Jabeur announced.

"I am sad to announce that I won't be able to compete and defend my title this year."

Jabeur, fourth in the WTA rankings, pulled out of her semi-final against reigning French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday with a calf problem.

