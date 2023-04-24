Fox doubtful for NBA Kings with fractured fingertip: reports

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings has a fractured left index fingertip and will be listed as doubtful for the team's NBA playoff game against Golden State with the first-round series level at 2-2

San Francisco (AFP) – Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has fractured the tip of his left index finger and will be listed as doubtful for their NBA playoff game Wednesday against Golden State, according to multiple reports Monday.

The Athletic and ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said Fox suffered the injury late in Sunday's 126-125 loss to the defending NBA champions, which deadlocked the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

ESPN reported there was a possibility that Fox might try to play in game five at Sacramento, although he would need a protective covering over the fingertip to do so.

Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Kings' game-four defeat. He's averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, six rebounds and 2.5 steals a game so far in the playoff series against the Warriors.

The 25-year-old backcourt standout reached his first NBA All-Star Game this season and won the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award, averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, a career-best 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals a game.

