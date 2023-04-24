Hurts burns for Super Bowl crown after record NFL deal

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles says that when it comes to his record five-year NFL contract extension worth $255 million, "Money is nice. Championships are better."

Washington (AFP) – Jalen Hurts swears he still has the hunger to win a Super Bowl title even after becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback spoke Monday, a week after signing a five-year contract extension worth $255 million, the NFL's richest deal in average annual value.

"Money is nice," Hurts said. "Championships are better."

The 24-year-old Texan led the Eagles into last February's Super Bowl, but he couldn't lead Philadelphia to a second crown in six seasons, losing to Kansas City 38-35.

That defeat has kept Hurts yearning for more from himself even with a king's ransom in the bank.

"I've just been on this constant quest to be the best player that I can be. With no limits," he said.

"Just trying to be the best version of myself -- the best player, leader and man I can be. And that will never change.

"I think the hard work continues, and the fire continues to burn."

Hurts went 14-1 as a starter last season, completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing 165 times for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hurts could have tried for a deal to rival the fully guaranteed $230 million that Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns last year, but settled for $179 million guaranteed in the Eagles' first contract with a no-trade clause.

But he realizes there needs to be money to sign top-level teammates as well.

"You look at all the great teams and great players, it takes a village," Hurts said. "We've got something special going on. We all want to do it for a long time, so that was a point to me, to take that approach with it."

Hurts, who has had only three NFL seasons, says it's far too soon to ponder the meaning of his record deal.

"It's not a moment where I can reflect because the journey is not over," Hurts said. "I've walked through the fire time and time again, and in the end, it has always made me stronger."

