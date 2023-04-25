Paris home of French star Christine and the Queens burgled

French star Christine and the Queens is to release his new album 'Paranoia, Angels, True Love' on June 9

Paris (AFP) – The Paris home of French pop singer Christine and the Queens has been burgled, a source close to the case said on Tuesday.

Police were still looking for the intruder who made off with jewellery and computers overnight on Monday, the source said.

The Journal du Dimanche newspaper, which broke the story, said the global star's computers contained "unreleased songs".

The break-in comes ahead of him releasing his new album "Paranoia, Angels, True Love" on June 9.

Born Heloise Letissier, but now using male pronouns, the singer-songwriter last year changed his name to Redcar.

But he is still labelled as Christine and the Queens on streaming services.

He performed earlier this month at US desert festival Coachella, which wrapped on Sunday.

The character Christine and the Queens was born from his time among drag queens in London in the early 2010s, and was later shortened to just Chris.

