'Improved' Udoka eager to coach young Rockets team

Los Angeles (AFP) – New Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka reiterated his apology and said on Wednesday that he'd learned from the scandal that cost him his job as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

"I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in," Udoka said. "I stand by that and I feel much more remorse even now toward that."

While Udoka did not discuss specifics of the case that saw him suspended by the Celtics last September for an improper workplace relationship with a subordinate, he said the time away from the game had been constructive.

"I spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different ways, improving in areas. (It was a) chance to sit back, reflect, and grow," Udoka said. "And I think that'll make me a better coach and overall a better leader."

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors.

He was abruptly suspended for the season shortly before training camp opened -- the Celtics naming assistant Joe Mazzulla interim head coach and making Mazzulla's job official in February.

The Rockets, who missed the playoffs for a third straight season, had confirmed on Tuesday night that they had hired Udoka to replace Stephen Silas.

The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that Udoka inked a $28.5 million, four-year contract and the team formally introduced him at a press conference where owner Tilman Fertitta voiced full confidence in the new coach.

"We did so much due diligence," Fertitta said. "the respect that he has from coaches, executives, players, front offices -- we just got a glowing report."

Fertitta added that league officials "told me they felt very comfortable with Ime becoming the coach of the Houston Rockets.

"So that made me feel really good after a lengthy, lengthy conversation with him."

Udoka, who said that during his time off he underwent sensitivity training and attended counseling with his son, said he'd come to a "full understanding of how many people you impact with a poor decision."

"My thing was to own up to it, take responsibility and serve the suspension. I had to own it, honestly," he said.

Udoka, 45, played seven seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2011. He served as an assistant coach at San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn before being hired by the Celtics in June 2021.

He was an assistant coach on the 2014 San Antonio Spurs NBA championship club and was part of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's staff for the Tokyo Olympic champion US squad.

