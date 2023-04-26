LIV's DeChambeau says golf rankings 'almost obsolete'

Singapore (AFP) – Bryson DeChambeau took renewed aim at golf's world rankings on Wednesday, describing them as "almost obsolete", after the LIV rebel slumped to a new low of 178.

The breakaway LIV circuit is yet to receive the green light for its tournaments to earn world-ranking points, adding to a slew of issues tearing golf apart.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, LIV split the sport last year by luring away top stars from the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) with lucrative contracts.

LIV has triggered accusations of "sportswashing" -- using sport to deflect from Saudi Arabia's human rights record, especially the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Speaking in Singapore, the latest stop in the LIV season, the American DeChambeau pointed out that Talor Gooch, who won the LIV tournament in Adelaide last week, dropped down two places in the rankings.

"They are going to run out of business pretty soon as you should realise that the OWGR (golf rankings) is not accurate," said the 2020 US Open champion.

"It's pretty much almost obsolete as of right now," added the 29-year-old, using the same description as his fellow LIV player Cameron Smith in February.

DeChambeau is embroiled in an anti-trust lawsuit with LIV against the PGA Tour, which is expected to go to trial in 2024.

"I'm in a lawsuit so I can't say much more. I have much more to say," he added.

"It's very disappointing, that's the way it goes because it's not right, and I hope people can see through that," said the eight-time PGA Tour winner.

Asked if he missed playing on the PGA Tour, he replied: "No. That's their undoing, not ours."

