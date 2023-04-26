Udinese sign Brazilian Brenner from MLS's Cincinnati

Miami (AFP) – Serie A club Udinese have signed Brazilian forward Brenner from Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati, the clubs announced on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

The 23-year-old will join the Italian side in July on a five year contract after a transfer, which media reports have said totalled around $10 million.

A Brazil Under-17 international, Brenner has scored 27 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for Cincinnati, forming a prolific partnership with American Brandon Vazquez.

Last season Brenner and Vazquez both scored 18 league goals for the Ohio club.

"We're extremely happy for Brenner that he's able to make this move and play in one of the biggest leagues in Europe," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager.

"Our ultimate goal is to win games for our incredible fans, and we understand that developing players is central to attracting the best talent. This is a significant transfer for our club and is a testament to everything our staff has done in the past year and a half. Our ownership will continue to give us the resources to compete and this transfer only adds to that commitment."

Brenner will remain with Cincinnati until the European transfer window opens at the start of July.

The forward joined Cincinnati in 2021 from Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

© 2023 AFP