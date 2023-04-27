Crusaders boss Robertson ready for 'critical' Chiefs showdown

Crusaders' coach Scott Robertson (C) is relishing Saturday's Super Rugby clash at the unbeaten Chiefs in Hamilton

Wellington (AFP) – Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said Thursday he was savouring the prospect of taking on the table-topping Waikato Chiefs in a "critical" clash this weekend.

The Crusaders are gunning to win their seventh straight Super Rugby title this season before Robertson leaves to take up the coveted All Blacks coaching job in 2024.

The Chiefs lead the competition as the only unbeaten side after eight games, while the Crusaders sit eight points behind in third.

"It's a critical one for both teams in a lot of ways," Robertson told reporters on Thursday.

"It's really important we perform. This is a chance for us."

Both teams are comfortably on course to reach the play-offs with four rounds still to play after this weekend, but a win would be a significant confidence booster.

The Crusaders have a point to prove after losing to the Chiefs 31-10 in the opening game of the season, in which their usually robust defence leaked 24 unanswered points in the second half.

"Look, they (the Chiefs) were great that day, they took some really good, clear opportunities," Robertson said.

"For 50 minutes it was pretty tight and then bang, bang," he said.

The Crusaders have lost just one game since -- a shock 25-24 defeat away to the struggling Fijian Drua.

Both teams have named powerful starting line-ups for the blockbuster fixture.

Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick will line up against Crusader Sam Whitelock, his All Blacks teammate.

There is also an intriguing clash of the number 10s, with the All Blacks' incumbent Richie Mo'unga lining up against the Chiefs' in-form playmaker Damian McKenzie.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane starts for the Chiefs at openside flanker.

"The way they play, the way we play creates great anticipation," Robertson said.

"Big players, big names, a lot of great history. I love these ones."

