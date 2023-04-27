Lawyer for NBA's Edwards vows 'vigorous' defense on assault charge

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will mount a vigorous defense against "baseless" assault charges, according to a statement from his lawyer

Los Angeles (AFP) – An attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards vowed to "vigorously defend" the NBA standout from third-degree assault charges by Denver police, who say he swung a chair and injured two women.

The 21-year-old All-Star guard from Atlanta was accused of the tirade while leaving the arena floor after the T-Wolves' playoff run ended with a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer on Tuesday night and stormed off the court, television footage appearing to show him slamming a chair down on his way to the locker room.

Harvey Steinberg, a lawyer for Edwards, released a statement on Thursday denying police claims Edwards swung a chair and delivered minor injuries to two women.

"With the game over, Anthony's exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later," the statement said.

"As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone.

"Despite these innocent facts, the Denver Police Department inexplicably chose to charge Anthony with two counts of misdemeanour assault.

"Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges."

Edwards is due to appear in court on June 9 in Denver on the misdemeanour charge, which could bring jail time and a fine of up to $1,000.

