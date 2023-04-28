Australia's expanding women's rugby league goes prime time

Sydney (AFP) – Four more teams will take part in Australia's fast-growing women's rugby league competition this year with a new broadcast deal seeing every match on free-to-air television, officials said.

The National Rugby League Women (NRLW) was launched in 2018 with four sides, which subsequently grew to six.

Another four are now being added -- Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers -- to take advantage of the sport's increasing popularity.

Last year's NRLW grand final, won by the Newcastle Knights, was watched by 42,921 fans.

With extra teams this year, the competition will be expanded to nine rounds and 48 games, starting on July 22.

"In 2023, there will be new rivalries and new timeslots with every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV nationally with prime-time coverage for the first time ever," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

The grand final will be on October 1 in Sydney, the same day as the men's decider.

Australia are the women's rugby league world champions, thrashing New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester last year to retain their title.

