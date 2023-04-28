Finau grabs early clubhouse lead at PGA Mexico Open

Tony Finau of the United States had the clubhouse lead after his second round 64 at the Mexico Open on Friday

Mexico City (AFP) – American Tony Finau shot a seven-under par 64 at the PGA Mexico Open on Friday to grab the early second-round clubhouse lead on 13-under 129.

Advertising Read more

The Vidanta course is a happy hunting ground for Finau, who matched the course record of 63 in his final round last year when he ended tied for second.

That result sparked an upturn in form for Finau, who went on to win three events in seven starts with victories in Minnesota, Detroit and the Houston Open.

"This was a place where a lot of things changed for me last season," Finau said.

"I was able to post a second-place finish and just have a nice final round, make some putts that were very important and then it carried me into a very nice finish to last season."

Starting on the back nine, Finau made five birdies by the turn, including three in a row before heading to the first hole.

He strung together three more successive birdies just before a bogey on his penultimate hole, the eighth, ruined his chances of another course record-equaling score.

The bogey was just Finau's second in 36 holes after his first-round 65 on Thursday.

"I played really nicely over the last couple days, was able to capitalize with the putter on shots that I hit pretty close," he said. "That was probably the biggest story."

But the 33-year-old, who has five career PGA wins, knows there is plenty of work ahead.

"This isn't a time to get ahead of myself," Finau said. "After 36 holes I'm playing nicely, find myself at the top. With my experience, we're only halfway, there's so much golf to be played.

"You always want to say that you have what it takes to win a golf tournament. I think luckily for me, I've done that a few times over the last year."

South African Erik van Rooyen ended his second round a shot behind Finau, following up his first round 64 with a 66.

First-round leader Austin Smotherman, who captured his first professional title at the 2018 Mexico Open when it was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica developmental circuit, was four strokes behind.

Smotherman was one-under at the turn after making a birdie on the par-four seventh.

© 2023 AFP