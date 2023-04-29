Leinster too strong for Toulouse in European Champions Cup semi-final

Joy of victory - Leinster players celebrate their 41-22 European Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse win on the final whistle at Dublin's Aviva Stadium

Dublin (AFP) – Leinster made Toulouse pay for their indiscipline in a 41-22 European Champions Cup semi-final win in Dublin on Saturday.

The Irish province scored 28 points during two periods when the French giants had a player in the sin-bin.

Leinster, bidding to equal Toulouse's record of five European crowns, scored three tries in 10 first-half minutes, two by Jack Conan, to stay well on course for the final which will see them back in front of a 'home' crowd at the Aviva on May 20.

Toulouse were still in touch at 27-14 behind at half-time thanks to tries by Pita Ahki and Emmanuel Meafou.

But despite a penalty by France's Thomas Ramos and a late try by England's Jack Willis, Toulouse were made to suffer for Rodrigue Neti's sin-binning, during which Josh Van der Flier and replacement Jason Jenkins both crossed for tries.

Ross Byrne's fourth-minute penalty gave Leinster an early lead, but Toulouse responded with the first try of the match.

Ramos's excellent 50-22 kick from Ramos gave Toulouse, whose side featured star France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, field position before centre Ahki capitalised on a three-on-two overlap to score in the left corner.

Following Byrne's second penalty, Toulouse were hit hard when centre Pierre-Louis Barassi hobbled off, with Dupont moving tio fly-half, and Ramos was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

Conan barged over from a pass by Ireland team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park pass, and the No 8 had a second try after selling a dummy to Juan Cruz Mallia.

Byrne converted both scores for a 20-7 lead and Toulouse then helped Leinster go further ahead when a mistake at a maul -- replacement Paul Graou's pass hit Willis in the face -- paved the way for Dan Sheehan's 25-metre try.

Van der Flier, on his return from an ankle problem, went over for Leinster's fourth try from a driving maul and victory was all but assured before Willis crossed for a consolation score late on.

Leinster will now face either La Rochelle, the team that beat them in last season's final, or Exeter in this term's tournament finale.

