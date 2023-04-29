Naples in party mood as Napoli's long title wait nears its end

Naples is bracing for its first Serie A title since 1990

Naples (Italy) (AFP) – Naples is gearing up for an emotional weekend as Napoli fans wonder whether Sunday will finally be the day that southern Italy's biggest club end a three-decade Serie A title drought.

Fans are ready to let go an explosion of joy and decades of pent-up frustration as one more win could secure Napoli's first league crown since 1990, and local authorities are steeling themselves for the wave of partying should the current crop of stars emulate Diego Maradona.

In order to win the league a record-breaking six matches before the end of the season, Napoli have to hope closest challengers Lazio do not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday's early kick-off, before they can seal the deal by beating Salernitana in what will be a colourful stadium named after their Argentine icon.

But with a 17-point lead at the top with seven matches remaining there is next to no chance of Napoli not winning the league, even if it doesn't come this weekend.

As such, Naples has been raring to party for weeks, with flags, banners and cardboard cutouts of players dotted around the city that is preparing for an invasion of supporters from all over Italy.

In Via Atri, which like every other central street in Naples is bedecked in blue and white, a man stood on his balcony wrapped in a Napoli flag and sang club anthems through his own personal sound system.

Crowds of people underneath sung along, while along the street others took photos at the murals and posters put up by fans, one of which depicts the city's patron saint, San Gennaro, holding up a photo of striker Victor Osimhen.

In the Case Nuove district fans have created a makeshift cemetery for their rival clubs in Serie A, and on the beach in the Posillipo area a huge Napoli crest and the years of their three titles -- 1987, 1990 and 20203 -- have been projected.

Vesuvius on fire

Enthusiasm is such that some fans have even floated the idea of celebrating by setting off a small artillery's worth of flares on the summit of Mount Vesuvius to simulate an eruption of Europe's last remaining active volcano.

Opposition supporters often insult Naples and Neapolitans with offensive chants about Vesuvius "washing with fire" the city, taunts that Napoli fans have reappropriated and thrown back at their rivals.

The plan has been blasted by the Vesuvius National Park Authority, who called the idea "dangerous and not feasible" and asked local authorities to stop any intrusion on the volcano's fragile ecosystem.

The match with Salernitana was moved from its original kick-off of 1300 GMT on Saturday afternoon to the same time on Sunday as a security measure, given a number of other events happening in the city.

That includes a major comic book convention being held all weekend a stone's throw away from the Stadio Maradona.

A huge chunk of Naples will be closed off to traffic from just before kick-off until the early hours of Monday morning as authorities try to limit the carnage in the centre of the city.

Fireworks have also been banned, although how far the locals, used to fiery celebrations, will observe that ruling remains to be seen.

Salernitana owner Danilo Iervolino is not happy about the decision to move the match, telling the Gazzetta Dello Sport that it "sets a very dangerous precedent".

Iervolino is angry as his team, who are not safe from relegation, have one day less to prepare for Wednesday's home match with Fiorentina.

"No-one has thought about our needs," said Iervolino.

"The dignity of one team has been trampled on in favour of another team's... I hope it never happens again."

