Adam Yates wins Tour of Romandie as Gaviria takes final sprint

Geneva (AFP) – British rider Adam Yates won the Tour of Romandie cycling race on Sunday after a 170km run around the magnificent Lake Leman as the Team UAE man finished in the main bunch in the fifth and final stage.

The run from Vufflens-la-Ville to Geneva ended in a mass sprint which Colombian Fernando Gaviria of Movistar won ahead of German Nikias Arndt of Bahrain Victorious and Briton Ethan Hayter of Ineos, who clinched the jersey for best sprinter.

Yates, in his first season with Team UAE, took Saturday's mountainous 'Queen' stage, claiming the overall lead and the glory of the summit triumph.

On Sunday's ride the 30-year-old Yates was untroubled as his team controlled a four-man break that was engulfed by a speeding peloton an agonising 2km from the finish line.

"We had it all under full control today, I have to thank the rest of the team," said Yates, who left Ineos to join UAE.

Yates's next major race is likely to be at the Tour de France where he will assist "the best rider in the world" Tadej Pogacar.

Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar was second overall at 19sec thanks to his performance in Friday's time trial. Italian veteran Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious was third at 27sec as he gets ready for another tilt at the Giro d'Italia.

© 2023 AFP