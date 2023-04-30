Finau holds off Rahm to win Mexico Open

Tony Finau of the United States won his sixth PGA Tour title with victory in the Mexico Open on Sunday

Mexico City (AFP) – American Tony Finau held off the threat from Masters champion and world number Jon Rahm to win the Mexico Open on Sunday, shooting a final round 66 to win by three strokes from the Spaniard.

Rahm, the defending champion at Vidanta, put himself in contention after a course-record 61 in his third round on Saturday.

But his four-under round of 67 on Sunday was not enough to close the gap on Finau, who produced a calm and solid bogey free round.

The Vidanta course in Puerto Vallarta is a happy hunting ground for Finau, who ended tied for second behind Rahm last year.

That result sparked an upturn in form for Finau, who went on to win three events in seven starts with victories in Minnesota, Detroit and the Houston Open.

The 33-year-old finished 24-under for the week and was delighted to have got the upper hand on Rahm this time round.

"Rahmbo is the best, top of the world right now, so I knew I was going to have my hands full with him all the way to the end," he said.

"I didn't know this tournament was mine until I hit this (last) green. It is crazy how this game is, you never think you have it won until its over. So it feels great," he added.

Finau birdied the par-3 fifth, the par-4 seventh, the par-3 11th and then the par-5 14th but missed a short putt for birdie on the final hole, where Rahm made birdie.

American Brandon Wu finished third, five strokes behind Finau after making 68 in his final round, but had made a real push early in his round.

Wu birdied the first and third holes before an eagle on the par-5 sixth and a birdie on the seventh.

But he bogeyed the eighth and fell out contention with a double bogey on the par-4 10th, where he drove into the water.

American Akshay Bhatia, the 21-year-old who shot 63 on Saturday, finished fourth after shooting a one-under 70.

