Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin dead at 59

Moscow (AFP) – Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin, who for years featured in Paris Fashion Week until he was excluded over his failure to condemn the Ukraine offensive, died aged 59.

A spokesperson for his fashion company told AFP on Tuesday that "Yudashkin has passed away".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Yudashkin "made a major contribution to the development of Russian culture".

President Vladimir Putin "expresses his deepest condolences", Peskov said.

The designer had been battling cancer for several years, according to Russian media.

In 1991, Yudashkin's Faberge collection -- echoing the decorative eggs -- caused a sensation in Paris.

Since then, he regularly took part in the Paris Fashion week with collections sometimes inspired by his homeland, such as "Ballet" or "Catherine the Great".

In 2008, he helped design the Russian army's uniforms.

In March 2022, France's fashion federation cancelled Russian Yudashkin's show for his failure to condemn the offensive in Ukraine.

