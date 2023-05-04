Oliveira out of French MotoGP after collision

Rescuers tend to Yamaha French rider Fabio Quartararo (R) and Aprilia Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira after falling during the Spanish MotoGP

Paris (AFP) – Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira has withdrawn from next week's French MotoGP with a shoulder injury, his RNF-Aprilia team announced Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Oliveira, 28, who is 14th in the standings, sustained a dislocated shoulder in a fall at last weekend's Spanish GP after colliding with Fabio Quartararo.

"While immediate medical attention successfully repositioned his dislocated left shoulder, further assessments revealed a more severe injury, including a fracture in the humerus and an anterior ligamentous labrum injury," the team said.

"Although Oliveira and his doctors have decided against surgery, he will need to focus on the healing process and will not be able to participate in the French round."

The team said it looked forward "to welcoming him back for the Italian GP" on June 11.

Italian Lorenzo Savadori, an Aprilia test rider, will step in to replace Oliviera.

The French MotoGP takes place between May 12-14.

© 2023 AFP