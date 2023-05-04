Smith kept waiting to bat as Robinson strikes for Sussex

London (AFP) – Australia batting star Steve Smith was made to wait for his first County Championship innings on Thursday as Sussex team-mate Ollie Robinson ran through Worcestershire with seven wickets.

The pair are set to be on opposite sides when Australia begin their quest to win a first Ashes series in England since 2001 in June.

But they are colleagues for a few weeks after Sussex signed the former Australia captain for three second division matches -- a move that prompted accusations they were helping one of England's most formidable opponents adjust to local conditions.

Earlier this year Robinson forecast Ben Stokes' side would give Australia a "good hiding" in the Ashes after England were beaten 4-0 in Australia in 2021/22.

Earlier this week he bowled Smith during a practice session, something the 33-year-old batsman himself admitted "wasn't ideal" when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Smith had another good view, this time from the slips, of Robinson's ability as the seamer took 7-59 in Worcestershire's total of 264 all out on the opening day of four at New Road.

Worcestershire, however, recovered from 44-5, with Matthew Waite and Joe Leach sharing a century stand when Robinson was out of the attack.

Robinson, 29, bowled Waite for 59 in his first over back and then combined with Smith to remove Leach for a run-a-ball 53.

The visitors reached stumps on 63-1, with Smith listed to bat at number five behind India's Cheteshwar Pujara, the Sussex captain.

Smith will join up with Australia for their World Test Championship final against India at the Oval next month before the five-match Ashes series starts at Edgbaston.

© 2023 AFP