Skinner becomes fourth horse scratched from Kentucky Derby

Washington (AFP) – Skinner, a 20-1 contender, was scratched from the 149th Kentucky Derby on Friday due to an elevated temperature, famed horse track Churchill Downs announced.

The bay colt was removed from the field by trainer John Shirreffs and became the fourth horse dropped from the draw this week, the most since 2015.

That allowed three alternates to fill in spots in the field.

But Skinner's departure means only 19 horses instead of the expected 20 will compete in Saturday's 1 1/4-mile "Run for the Roses" at Louisville, Kentucky -- the opening leg in US flat racing's Triple Crown.

Other races in the treble are the Preakness in Baltimore later this month and next month's Belmont Stakes in New York.

Four horse deaths at Churchill Downs within a week during the run-up to the Derby have prompted an investigation by racetrck officials.

Derby-bound Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana were euthanized after suffering leg injuries. Chasing Artie and Parents Pride, both trained by Saffie Joseph, collapsed and died with the cause of death still unknown.

The Board of Stewards announced Thursday that all Joseph-trained horses had been scratched from all races until further notice. That included Derby runner Lord Miles.

Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move, trained by Tim Yakteen, was scratched after developing a fever on Thursday.

Continuar was withdrawn by trainer Yoshito Yahagi, who deemed the horse not ready to race after a runner-up finish in the UAE Derby.

The scratches allowed alternates Cyclone Mischief, King Russell and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Mandarin Hero to be added to the field.

