Kentucky Derby favorite Forte out over foot injury

Los Angeles (AFP) – Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was withdrawn from the US racing showpiece on Saturday due to concerns of a foot injury, race organizers confirmed.

A statement from Churchill Downs said Forte was scratched from Saturday's race after an examination by veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission raised concerns about the horse's bruised front foot.

Forte is the fifth horse to be pulled out of the Derby following the withdrawals of Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner. It is the first time since 1936 that five horses have been scratched from the Derby.

The build-up to this year's race has been overshadowed by the deaths of four horses at Churchill Downs within a week, prompting an investigation by racetrack officials.

Derby-bound Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana were euthanized after suffering leg injuries. Chasing Artie and Parents Pride, both trained by Saffie Joseph, collapsed and died with the cause of death still unknown.

The Board of Stewards announced Thursday that all Joseph-trained horses had been scratched from all races until further notice. That included Derby runner Lord Miles.

