LeBron's son Bronny James commits to play at USC

Los Angeles (AFP) – Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced Saturday he has committed to play at the University of Southern California.

In an Instagram posting, Bronny James displayed a photo of himself in the USC locker room with the caption "Fight On #committed."

The talented teen is ranked among the top US high school prospects and considered one of the top point guards in the nation.

He capped a stellar senior campaign at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles with 15 points in an all-star game of top college candidates, sinking five 3-pointers.

His famous father -- the NBA's all-time leading scorer as well as a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player -- has said he will join for whatever NBA team Bronny James plays on just for the chance to play alongside his son.

Teen star James could be eligible for the NBA Draft after one season for the Trojans, who are expected to have a strong squad next season.

Some analysts have already marked James as a likely top-10 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny James would turn 20 in October of 2024, the same month that the 2024-25 NBA campaign will start. His father would turn 40 in December of 2024.

