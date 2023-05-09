Grizzlies' Jackson, Bucks duo pace NBA All-Defensive Team

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies was the league's top shot blocker

New York (AFP) – NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies was the top vote-getter on the NBA All-Defensive Team announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old forward, who has spent all five of his seasons with the Grizzlies, led the league with a career-high 3.0 blocked shots a game this season.

Joining Jackson on the All-Defensive squad were Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.

Jackson sparked Memphis to a 51-31 record and the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs but the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Jackson had 96 first-team votes and 195 total points from a media panel to 94 and 192 total votes for Holiday, who was named to the first team for the third time in his career.

It was the second consecutive season Jackson was selected for the squad and the first time the other three made the first team.

Holiday and Lopez helped former NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo in lifting Milwaukee to an NBA-best 58 wins.

The NBA All-Defensive Second Team included Golden State forward Draymond Green and Toronto forward O.G. Anunoby, Memphis guard Dillon Brooks and Boston guard Derrick White and Miami center Bam Adebayo.

It was the eighth career selection for Green, including four each on the first and second defensive team, and the fourth nod for Adebayo, all on the second team. The others were named to the list for the first time.

