Veteran Wallaby White signs on for Australia until 2025

Sydney (AFP) – Wallabies scrum-half Nic White will play in Australia until 2025, announcing on Tuesday a new deal that will take him to the struggling Western Force next year.

The 32-year-old will leave the ACT Brumbies at the end of this season in a significant boost for the ailing Force, who sit second bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific standings.

White's new contract puts him in the frame to play against the British and Irish Lions, who will tour Australia in 2025.

"I couldn't be happier to be sticking around in Australian rugby," White, who previously played for Montpellier in France and Exeter Chiefs in England, said in a statement.

"There's plenty to look forward to with the Rugby World Cup later this year and I've made no secret of my desire to be involved in the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025."

White has played 59 Tests for the Wallabies since his debut against the All Blacks in 2013.

"Nic is a world-class nine and it's positive to have him re-sign with Australian rugby," said Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

© 2023 AFP