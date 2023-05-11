Lakers expect Davis to play key game six against Warriors

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers throws down a dunk in the Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors in game five of their NBA Western Conference semi-final series

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Thursday that star big man Anthony Davis is showing no signs of concussion and he expects Davis to play Friday when the team tries to close out the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs.

Davis departed game five on Wednesday in the fourth quarter after taking an inadvertent blow to the head from Golden State's Kevon Looney.

Davis had to be helped to the locker room and it was feared he could have suffered a severe enough head injury to sideline him for game six in Los Angeles.

"He's feeling great," Ham told reporters on Thursday. "Our medical staff gave us a great update. He's not in the (concussion) protocol, not showing any signs of anything and he'll be listed as 'probable' tomorrow."

The Lakers missed their first chance to advance when they fell 121-106 to the Warriors, who cut the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Davis finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists in the game, and Ham acknowledged Thursday he was key to continued success.

"He's the centerpiece of what we're trying to do on both sides of the ball," Ham said.

Warriors star Stephen Curry said Wednesday that Golden State fully expects to see Davis in game six.

"I have no idea what happened to him or what his situation is," Curry said, "but I would say yeah."

