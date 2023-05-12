Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

Paris (AFP) – From a royal grump to bumping off your husband.... Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world.

Advertising Read more

'This is boring'

Britons have been having a ball celebrating Charles III's coronation with one notable exception -- the king himself.

Charles looked deeply miserable for most of the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

He seemed particularly glum in the golden carriage that carried him and Queen Camilla through the cheering crowds.

'This is boring': Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla © Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

His mood was not helped by having to wait outside for his son William and his wife Kate to take their seats.

According to a lip reader employed by Sky News, Charles complained to Camilla: "We can never be on time. This is negative... This is boring."

- Anything for clicks -

A YouTuber faces 20 years in prison for crashing his plane to get views.

Trevor Jacob bailed out of his light aircraft -- selfie stick in hand -- over the Los Padres National Forest in California.

His video, "I crashed my airplane", has since been viewed nearly three million times.

Cameras on the aircraft showed it plummeting out of control before it crashed into the forest.

The 29-year-old filmed himself despairing over the wreckage and then trying to find his way back to civilisation without water before finally coming across a vehicle as night fell.

Investigators claim he then tried to cover up what he had done by winching the wreckage out of the forest by helicopter, breaking it into small pieces and then dumping it into bins.

Pasta la vista

New Jersey police have been left noodle-brained by the case of the pasta mountain.

Someone dumped 15 wheelbarrow-loads of spaghetti, macaroni and alphabet-shaped pasta in woods outside the town of Old Bridge for no apparent reason.

Who would dump this lovely stuff? © STRINGER / AFP

The macaroni mystery has left many in the state, where one in six claim Italian ancestry, aghast at the waste.

"We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary," one person quipped on Reddit.

Missing you already

A US widow who wrote a book about dealing with grief has been charged with murdering her husband.

Kouri Richins penned "Are You With Me?" -- which was billed as "heartwarming and reassuring" -- after finding her husband Eric dead in bed after mixing him a drink.

The Utah man had earlier told a friend "he thought his wife was trying to poison him". An autopsy revealed he had died from an overdose of fentanyl.

The charges come less than a year after another US woman, the author of "How to Murder Your Husband", was jailed for killing her spouse.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, who had previously penned "Wrong Never Felt So Right", shot her husband to get her hands on his life insurance.

A movie about the killing featuring "Moonlighting" star Cybill Shepherd was released in January.

burs-fg/gil

© 2023 AFP