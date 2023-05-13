Howe wants tighter security in stadiums after fan confrontation

Leeds (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Eddie Howe called for tighter security in Premier League stadiums after the Newcastle manager was confronted by an angry Leeds fan during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

The Leeds supporter climbed out of the stands and entered the technical area to confront Howe before being whisked away by stewards.

Leeds later said the man had been arrested and banned for life by the club.

But Howe said the incident showed there is work to do to ensure managers and players can be guaranteed their safety in hostile environments.

Leeds are battling to avoid relegation, while Newcastle are embroiled in the fight for a top-four finish.

"I actually can't remember whether he pushed me or not, I've got no idea, it's such a strange thing because you're concentrating on the game and you don't expect it to happen," Howe said.

"He confronted me, said something that I can't repeat and was then led away.

"I'm OK, moments like that do make you think... the safety of staff and players is paramount for me at any matches in the Premier League and Football League. We need to be mindful, security is so important.

"I don't know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but it certainly makes you think 'What if' and I think it is moments like this that should make people look and analyse how we can improve safety for staff and players."

