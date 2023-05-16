Shaqiri heads Insigne, Hernandez as highest-paid MLS player

Switzerland' international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is the highest paid player in MLS according to data released on Tuesday

Los Angeles (AFP) – Chicago Fire's Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri is the highest paid player in Major League Soccer, data released by the league's players union showed Tuesday.

Figures revealed by the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) showed that Shaqiri earns a guaranteed $8.15 million, pipping Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne ($7.5 million) and Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez ($7.44 million).

Insigne's Toronto team-mate and fellow Italy international Federico Bernardeschi is fourth on the list with $6.3 million while Austin's Sebastian Driussi is fifth on the list with $6 million.

Shaqiri, 31, has scored seven goals in 35 appearances since joining the league last year after a career in European football that included stints with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Lyon.

Overall, Toronto FC have the highest wage bill in MLS, with a payroll of $25.74 million, ahead of Los Angeles Galaxy with $23.46 million.

Atlanta United are the third biggest spenders with $21.26 million, ahead of D.C. United with $20 million.

