'I think more about others now', says 'different' Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's Roma built a 1-0 lead in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen

Berlin (AFP) – Roma manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday he has adopted a more selfless attitude in recent years.

Advertising Read more

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at Bayer Leverkusen, Mourinho -- who lifted the Champions League with Inter Milan and Porto, along with the Europa League with Man Utd -- said he was a more selfless person now.

"The present is more important. The past is the past. We don't know the future.

"Obviously, I would love to get to this final. Not so much for me. As I said, I've become a different person and think more about others than myself."

"I would like it so much for the boys and for the fans. The fans because they are absolutely extraordinary, the boys are an incredible group, they are having a season in which they are giving everything."

Roma hold a 1-0 advantage ahead of the away leg.

Mourinho also said lifting the Europa League would have no impact on his future, despite rumours linking him to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

"I don't want to talk about one thing or another," the Portuguese said.

"There's a game to play tomorrow. My focus is on this match. Nothing else. I'm not thinking about the (Europa League) final and I'm thinking even less about my future."

Mourinho, who coached opposition manager Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid for three seasons, said he has "plenty of respect" for Thursday's opponents, who have overcome Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Union Berlin and RB Leipzig at home this season.

The 60-year-old Mourinho joked Roma had "already won the Europa League" as the only non-Champions League participant left.

"If the Europa League is for those who started the Europa League, then the cup is ours.

"Now let's hope to win tomorrow and go to the final, let's see if it's possible."

© 2023 AFP